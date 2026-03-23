Assam Districts Mark World Water Day With Voter Awareness and Conservation Drives

Several districts across Assam used World Water Day on Sunday to run parallel campaigns — pushing voter awareness under the Election Commission's SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) programme while drawing attention to water conservation ahead of the monsoon season.
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In Kokrajhar, District Election Officer and District Commissioner P. Uday Praveen inaugurated two new SVEEP mascots — "Dwimalu" and "Sikhiri" — and flagged off a voter awareness vehicle carrying the theme "Vote Early, Vote Surely."
The ceremony was held at Bodoland University, following an interactive session with master trainers, zonal officers, sector officers, and presiding officers.
The initiative is aimed at tackling two persistent electoral challenges — late voting and low voter turnout — by encouraging electors to reach polling stations early and cast their vote without delay.
Separately, the SVEEP initiative "Jan Bhagidari, Matdata Shakti" was conducted across polling stations in all five constituencies of Kokrajhar district to mark World Water Day, reinforcing the message of community participation in the democratic process.
In Tezpur, SVEEP activities under the "Jan Bhagidari, Matdata Shakti" theme were held at Public Water Supply Schemes (PWSS) across Sonitpur district.
The initiative was organised by the SVEEP Cell in collaboration with the District Election Office and the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), weaving together messages of electoral participation and responsible water use.
The events drew active community participation, reinforcing both democratic engagement and sustainable resource management as shared responsibilities.
In Sivasagar, the Department of Zoology at Gargaon College marked World Water Day with a cleanliness drive at nearby water bodies on the college campus, organised in collaboration with the 11 Assam BN NCC and 49 Assam Naval Unit NCC.
Students, NCC cadets, and faculty members took part in cleaning ponds, removing plastic waste, and clearing debris — a hands-on effort to promote environmental stewardship and raise awareness about freshwater conservation.
Gargaon College Principal Dr. Sabyasachi Mahanta appreciated the organisers for putting together what he described as an important activity for the health of the aquatic bodies near the campus.
World Water Day is observed annually on March 22 to highlight the global importance of freshwater and advocate for its sustainable management.