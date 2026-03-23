Assam Districts Mark World Water Day With Voter Awareness and Conservation Drives

In Kokrajhar, District Election Officer and District Commissioner P. Uday Praveen inaugurated two new SVEEP mascots — "Dwimalu" and "Sikhiri" — and flagged off a voter awareness vehicle carrying the theme "Vote Early, Vote Surely."

The ceremony was held at Bodoland University, following an interactive session with master trainers, zonal officers, sector officers, and presiding officers.

The initiative is aimed at tackling two persistent electoral challenges — late voting and low voter turnout — by encouraging electors to reach polling stations early and cast their vote without delay.

Separately, the SVEEP initiative "Jan Bhagidari, Matdata Shakti" was conducted across polling stations in all five constituencies of Kokrajhar district to mark World Water Day, reinforcing the message of community participation in the democratic process.