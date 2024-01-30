Assam: Divyanga Suraksha Manch Assam Stages Protest

BISWANATH: The members of the Divyanga Suraksha Manch Assam staged a protest infront of the District Commissioners office in the Biswanath district. They also engaged in sloganeering against the authorities and demanded that the government pay heed to their demands.

More than 100 specially-abled members of the Biswanath Unit of the Divyanga Suraksha Manch Assam took part in a protest organised in the Biswanath district of the state. The protesters chanted slogans like ‘BJP government go back’ and ‘Assam government murdabad’. They also handed over a memorandum to be presented to the chief minister of Assam via the district commissioner of Biswanath.

The protesters mentioned that although the specially-abled people were included under the Orunodoi scheme in place of the Deen Dayal Divyangjan Sahajya Scheme, a large number of specially-abled people have not been included under the same even today. They demanded that these people be included under the ambit of the Orunodoi scheme as possible.