Assam: Divyanga Suraksha Manch Assam Stages Protest

BISWANATH: The members of the Divyanga Suraksha Manch Assam staged a protest infront of the District Commissioners office in the Biswanath district. They also engaged in sloganeering against the authorities and demanded that the government pay heed to their demands.
More than 100 specially-abled members of the Biswanath Unit of the Divyanga Suraksha Manch Assam took part in a protest organised in the Biswanath district of the state. The protesters chanted slogans like ‘BJP government go back’ and ‘Assam government murdabad’. They also handed over a memorandum to be presented to the chief minister of Assam via the district commissioner of Biswanath.
The protesters mentioned that although the specially-abled people were included under the Orunodoi scheme in place of the Deen Dayal Divyangjan Sahajya Scheme, a large number of specially-abled people have not been included under the same even today. They demanded that these people be included under the ambit of the Orunodoi scheme as possible.
They also mentioned that the government has put a hold on the payment for even those who had their names under the Orunodoi scheme for the last three months and demanded that the payment be made immediately. The protesters also called for an increase in the scholarship for children belonging to the category. They also demanded that the allotment of homes for the specially-abled under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and holding a special recruitment test for the posts reserved for them at various levels of the Assam Government. They also demanded that Ration Cards be provided to those who belong to the category but do not have the ration card yet.
It must be noted that the specially-abled citizens have been demanding the state conduct a special recruitment test for the positions revered for them across multiple departments for quite some time, but no concrete action has been taken by the state government in this regard.
ALSO READ: Assam: Sri Sathya Sai Sadhana Nilayam in Lumding, Reopens with Grand Inauguration Ceremony
ALSO WATCH: