Assam: Doorstep Aadhaar, banking boost maternal welfare in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: In a significant step towards improving maternal healthcare and financial inclusion, the Assam Health and Family Welfare Department has launched a doorstep service across Tinsukia district, enabling pregnant women and young mothers to access welfare schemes without travelling long distances to banks or government offices.

For years, many women in tea gardens and remote rural areas were unable to avail benefits under schemes such as the Wage Compensation Scheme and the Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) due to inactive bank accounts, the absence of Aadhaar enrolment, or missing Aadhaar-bank linkage. The new initiative addresses these challenges by bringing Aadhaar enrolment and banking services directly to the beneficiaries.

Healthcare teams have established Aadhaar enrolment kits and banking counters at Block Primary Health Centres (BPHCs), Model Hospitals, Urban Health and Wellness Centres, and even inside tea estates, allowing women to complete the necessary documentation close to their homes.

The initiative has already yielded encouraging results. In Hapjan Block, ten special camps enrolled around 400 women for Aadhaar and facilitated the opening of 409 bank accounts, with a target of covering 600 beneficiaries. In Kakopather, camps organised at Doomdooma First Referral Unit (FRU) and Dangari Community Health Centre (CHC) processed 83 women without a single documentation-related rejection.

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