Assam: DPS Duliajan Observes World Environment Day 2024

DULIAJAN: On 4 and 5 June 2024, Delhi Public School, Duliajan observed World Environment Day with collaboration of Oil India Executive Employees Association (OIEEA) with much enthusiasm.

The theme for this year's World Environment Day was “Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience.”

On 4th June 2024, The World Environment Day programme started at DPS Duliajan with distribution of 850 saplings amongst students. These saplings of Mango, Amla, Bel, Jamun and Neem were provided by Oil India Executive Employees Association (OIEEA).

Mr. Dipangkar Malla Baruah, General Manager - Well Logging, addressed the students on behalf of OIEEA speaking on the need to act towards caring for our environment.

On 5th June 2024, Various plantation drives were organised by the school. In an inaugural plantation of the beautification project of entrance to New academic building, Principal of the S. K. Sripada, CA Ronak Agarwal, Vice Principal T. K. Bora and Headmistress J. Sobhan planted saplings.

Further, 36 Cadets of the DPS Duliajan NCC Unit also carried out a plantation drive at the Duliajan Public Bus Stand. A T-shirt painting competition was also held at the school Auditorium on the occasion of World Environment Day. The participants were students of Eco club and Gardening club. They also created handmade birdhouses and bird nests, which are to be placed in the campus at strategic locations.

At Duliajan Club, the teachers performed a skit which put an impetus on creating awareness about planet earth. Further, there was a dance performance on the tunes of Michael Jackson's "Earth Song" performed by the students. These actions were nothing short of a pledge to make our Earth a better place.