A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Campaign, HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, organised a special talk on "Drug Free India: Empowering Youth for a Healthier Nation" and "Tobacco-Related Cancer: Awareness, Prevention and Early Detection at the college premises on November 20. The programme was organised by the NSS Unit, Dramatics Club and IQAC of the College. At the very onset, Dr Birinchi Kumar Borah, Principal of the College, delivered his inaugural address, highlighting the significance of creating awareness regarding drug abuse and its consumption in the present scenario among the younger generation. The programme also featured various activities to engage students and raise awareness about the Nasha Mukt Bharat initiative. These included a skit performance, a speech, a pledge-taking ceremony, and a Kabaddi match. These activities sought to communicate the message of a drug-free society through creative expression, student participation and sportsmanship. The programme aimed to sensitise students about the harmful consequences of substance abuse and tobacco consumption and to encourage young people to contribute to building a healthier, drug-free society. The special talk was delivered by the Resource Person, Saronga Boruah, Senior Technical Officer, who was accompanied by Chinmoy Chetia, Senior Technical Officer, Population Based Cancer Registry, Upper Assam, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh.