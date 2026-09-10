Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu Reviews Infrastructure, Potential of Biswanath College

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Dr Ranoj Pegu, the Minister of Education, Tribal Affairs (Plain), etc., Government of Assam, and also Guardian Minister of Biswanath district, visited Biswanath College on Tuesday evening and interacted with the professors, teachers, and students, and took stock of the college's infrastructure facilities. Mentioning the 66-year-old glorious tradition of the college located in the heart of the Biswanath Chariali town, he said that the educational institution has immense potential to develop into a leading multi-disciplinary institution.

Earlier in the day, the minister attended the freshers' welcome ceremony at Kalabari College under Gohpur co-district and inaugurated two newly constructed hostels for students.

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