Assam: Educational awareness meeting held in Udalguri district

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant initiative aimed at strengthening educational awareness at the grassroots level, an educational awareness meeting was organized at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Model Academy in Rowta tea garden under Udalguri district on Sunday. The programme was initiated by social activist Rafikul Hussain with the objective of promoting education and community participation.

The meeting, which commenced at 3:00 pm, was presided over by Hussain Mohammad Ali Hasan, Organizing Secretary of the Minority Cell of BPF, Udalguri district. A major highlight of the programme was the formal felicitation of BTC Council Member Shyam Chundi, representing the 39 No. Pachnai Cherfung BTC constituency, in recognition of his role in public service and development initiatives.

Explaining the purpose of the meeting, Rafikul Hussain, who also serves as a TB Health Visitor under the Udalguri District Tuberculosis Department, emphasized the transformative power of education in social development. Addressing the gathering, Council Member Shyam Chundi underscored the need for collective efforts to improve educational infrastructure and motivate students from tea garden areas to pursue higher education. He assured continued support for educational growth in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Aklakh Ahmed Ansari, subject teacher of Rowta Danda Saharia Higher Secondary School, highlighted the importance of quality education, discipline, and parental involvement in shaping the future of students. The programme witnessed the presence of Yakub Hussain, Principal of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Model Academy, teachers Sekendar Ali and Rustam Ali, social workers Shahidur Rahman, Mainur Ali, and Amir Hussain, President of Rowta Tea Garden VCDC Abdul Ali Ahmed, Mahijul Haque, businessman Saddam Hussain, along with more than two hundred local residents.

As a gesture of encouragement towards education, the organizers distributed pens and notebooks among more than one hundred students present at the meeting.

Also Read: Assam: Educational awareness meet held at Doomdooma Girls’ HS School