Assam: EEI-NE Region attains ISO certification

JORHAT: The 31st Management Committee Meeting of EEI - NE Region, AAU, Khanapara, Guwahati was held at EEI- NER recently under the chairmanship of Dr BC Deka, Vice Chancellor, AAU. Dr R Bordoloi, Director, EEI-NER delivered the welcome address and announced the ISO certification of the institute

EEI has been accredited with ISO-9001-2015 certification in compliance with Quality Management system being the premier regional level Training and HRD institute for developing competencies of Extension Functionaries for delivering professional extension services in the NE Region.

The meeting was attended by SK Yadav, EO, Government of India Representative from Ministry of Agriculture and FW, GOI, Representative of MANAGE, Hyderabad, Tapan Gohain, ACS, Registrar, AAU and other members, few on a virtual mode.

The VC and Chairman of EEI-NER Management Committee congratulated Dr Bordoloi for the achievements of EEI-NE Region for which the institute was accredited with ISO certificate. The Vice Chancellor, AAU expressed his satisfaction on the quality performance by the institute as reflected by ISO certification and made specific suggestions for the future road map to strive for excellence in service delivery for the benefits of the farming community. Dr C Deka, Faculty, EEI-NER presented the Academic Calendar while Dr S Borua Faculty, EEI-NER presented the performance report.

