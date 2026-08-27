Assam: Elderly Woman Battles for a Safe Roof Amid Hardship in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: At an age when most people would expect to spend their remaining days in comfort and security, Narmada Devi of Rajagarh under Dimakuchi police station in Udalguri district is still struggling for something as basic as a safe roof over her head.

Claiming to be 120 years old, the centenarian has made an emotional appeal to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeking a permanent house where she can spend the final years of her life with her grandson. “Mama, please build me a pucca house. Everyone has deceived me by promising me a house,” the elderly woman reportedly said in a trembling voice while speaking to the media.

Narmada Devi is a resident of Rajagarh under the 32 Bhergaon Legislative Assembly constituency and 33-Nonoi Serfang Council constituency. Despite the government’s numerous welfare schemes for the poor and elderly, the centenarian allegedly continues to live in a dilapidated dwelling that offers little protection from the elements.

According to the family, the old structure has deteriorated considerably, leaving the elderly woman and her grandson exposed to the sky at night through its damaged roof. She is reportedly yet to receive a new house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The plight of Narmada Devi had reportedly come to public attention around seven to eight months ago when the media highlighted her living conditions. Following the reports, MCLA Paul Toppo is said to have visited her residence and publicly assured her that a pucca house would be constructed within a week, even if he had to bear the expenses personally.

The assurance had raised hopes in the family. The MCLA had reportedly even directed local BPF leaders, in the presence of media persons, to initiate the construction work immediately.

However, according to the family and local sources, the promised construction has not materialised even months after the assurance. The elderly woman is reportedly still waiting for the fulfilment of the promise.

The development has triggered disappointment among locals, who have questioned why an elderly woman in such a vulnerable condition has allegedly remained outside the ambit of government welfare schemes.

Narmada Devi also claims to have been a voter in India’s first general election. She reportedly recalls meeting prominent personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. Despite her advanced age, she remains articulate and wishes to live her remaining years with dignity. The centenarian reportedly has not benefited from several government schemes, including Orunodoi, and has been left waiting for basic state assistance.

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