Assam Election: Straight fight between BPF and UPPL candidates in Kokrajhar and Dotma

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The electioneering battles between the BPF candidate and the wife of BTC chief, Seuli Mohilary, and the UPPL candidate and sitting MLA, Lawrence Islary, at Kokrajhar (ST) constituency, and between the BPF candidate and sitting MLA, Rabiram Narzary, and the UPPL candidate and General Secretary of the party, Raju Kr Narzary, at Dotma (ST) constituency, would be the most spectacular contests among the five constituencies in Kokrajhar district. The remaining are expected to be multi-cornered contests.

In Kokrajhar, both the BPF and the UPPL candidates, Mohilary and Islary, respectively, have strong bases. Both candidates left no stone unturned to garner the support of the voters. The votes of the Bodos, the largest electorate in the constituency, are expected to be equally divided between the two candidates. However, the Muslim votes are likely to go to the UPPL as the Congress has no strong candidate, while the Hindu votes are also likely to be split. The majority of the Adivasi votes are expected to go to the UPPL, while the majority of the Rajbongshi votes are likely to go to the BPF.

Similarly, the UPPL candidate of Dotma, Raju Kr Narzary, is likely to get most of the Muslim votes, while Bodo votes will clearly be divided with the BPF candidate, Rabiram Narzary. However, the joining of many senior leaders and party hardliners of the UPPL into the BPF could create worries for the UPPL in Dotma.

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