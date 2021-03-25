Assam Elections 2021: Voting through postal ballot to start from today in Pathsala

A CORRESPONDENT



PATHSALA: Eleven teams -five for 42 No. Patacharkuchi LAC and six teams for 41 no. Bhawanipur LAC -will collect the postal ballot votes in both the constituencies from Thursday following the directive and procedure set up by the Election Commission of India. People aged above 80 years and persons with disabilities (PwDs) will cast their votes from their own homes. The well equipped teams with security personnel will visit the houses of such people who earlier opted for postal ballot facility to exercise their franchise.

The teams will begin their duty from 10 am to 5 pm every day till March 31. From March 25 to April 6, two voter facilitation centres will remain open in the Deputy Commissioner's office, Bajali for both the constituencies. From March 30 to April 1, two facilitation centres, one at the DC's office and another at the Bhawanipur HS School, will also be set up for postal ballot of people who are engaged in essential services. From March 28 to March 31 and from April 1 to April 2, one facilitation centre for Patacharkuchi and another for Bhawanipur LAC will be set up at Nirmal Haloi College for smooth conduct of polling through postal ballot.

Also Read: Hassle-free voting for absentee voters through postal ballot kicked off in Cachar

Also watch: APCC General Secretary Ranjan Borah quits party





