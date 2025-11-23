Assam: Electricity employees demonstrate in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Goalpara district committee of the Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees Engineers and Pensioners (CCOEEEP) on Saturday staged a sit-in agitation in front of all electricity offices in protest against the recent agreement between the APDCL and the Adani group for the 3200-MW electricity project in the state. The demonstration for the two hours began at 11 am and continued till 1 pm. The CCOEEEP has submitted a memorandum in this regard to the APDCL chairman. The organization is demanding the scrapping of the agreement.

