Assam: Elephant menace makes Nalbari residents pass sleepless nights

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Residents of several villages in the northern part of East Nalbari have been living in fear and spending sleepless nights due to the persistent menace of wild elephants over the past three to four years. The affected villagers have made an urgent appeal to the Assam Forest Minister and Nalbari MLA, Jayanta Mallabaruah, to take effective measures to resolve the problem permanently.

The situation has become a major cause of concern in areas situated north of National Highway 27, particularly Balakuchi, Koirara, Khanajan, Barkhanajan, Katahkuchi, Katara, Jabon, Chengnoi, and Gobindapur. According to residents, wild elephants have been regularly straying into these areas for the past four to five years, creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.

Damage to houses and destruction of crops have become frequent incidents, causing considerable hardship to villagers. The situation has also raised serious safety concerns, as people in the affected areas have reportedly lost their lives in wild elephant attacks in the past. At present, herds comprising approximately 14 to 15 elephants have been reported in the region. More recently, groups of around 10 to 12 elephants have been moving through ripe paddy fields across the greater area, destroying standing crops just when farmers are preparing to harvest their produce. The damage has triggered distress among the farming community, which fears substantial agricultural losses.

According to residents, the Forest Department has made several attempts over the past five years to drive the elephants away. However, these efforts have failed to provide a lasting solution, and the problem continues to recur.