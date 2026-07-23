Assam: Emergency flood preparedness meeting held in Kamrup district

CORRESPONDENTS

AZARA/RANGIA: In view of the prevailing grave flood situation across Assam, an Emergency Flood Preparedness Meeting was held on Wednesday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Amingaon, under the chairmanship of the District Commissioner, Kamrup.

The meeting reviewed the district’s overall flood preparedness and response mechanism, with emphasis on inter-departmental coordination, relief operations, evacuation preparedness, and ensuring uninterrupted essential services in vulnerable areas.

The district administration informed that relief distribution has already been carried out in the affected areas of Palashbari and North Guwahati. To provide shelter to flood-affected families, relief camps have been set up at Bengali LP School, Amingaon, and Amingaon Higher Secondary School under North Guwahati revenue circle. These camps will remain operational until the flood situation returns to normal.

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