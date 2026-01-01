Assam: Eminent Social Worker Phanindra Sil Passes Away in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Eminent social worker Phanindra Sil passed away on Wednesday at a private nursing home in Bongaigaon. He had been suffering from acute liver-related complications for the past few days. He had recently returned from Hyderabad after undergoing treatment. According to family sources, Phanindra Sil was actively engaged on Tuesday in arranging treatment for his ailing wife when he suddenly collapsed. He was immediately admitted to a hospital, where he breathed his last on Wednesday. Phanindra Sil was born in 1960 at Amguri Ketekibari village under Sarbhog in Barpeta district. In 1981, he came to Bongaigaon as an employee of the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB). Later, he settled at Dolaigaon Majpara, where he became widely known for his dedication to social service.

He was closely associated with several social and cultural organizations, including the Dolaigaon Development Committee, Dolaigaon Shamshan Committee, Bongaigaon Sri Sri Mahabishnu Yajna Committee, North Bongaigaon Bihu Committee, Dolaigaon Doul Mandir Committee, North Bongaigaon Senior Citizen Forum, Dolaigaon Durga Puja Committee, and many others. All these organizations have expressed deep sorrow and condolence over his demise, describing his death as an irreparable loss to the local community.

Phanindra Sil is survived by his wife and three daughters. His passing has cast a pall of gloom over Dolaigaon and adjoining areas, with people from all walks of life mourning the loss of a dedicated social worker and compassionate human being.

Also Read: Padma Shri documentary filmmaker S Krishnaswamy passes away at 87