Assam: English Translation of Satyanath Borah’s ‘Sarothi’ Launched at Doomdooma College

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DOOMDOOMA: An English translation of eminent Assamese writer Satyanath Borah’s book ‘Sarothi’, titled ‘The Charioteer’, was inaugurated by Assam Sahitya Sabha president Dr Basanta Goswami at Doomdooma College on Saturday as part of the college’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The translation was jointly edited by Dr Champa Rao Mohan and Dr Shivajit Dutta. The programme was organised under the auspices of the Assam Sahitya Sabha, publisher of the book, the English Department of Doomdooma College and the college’s Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC).

The programme was presided over by Dr Kamaleswar Kalita and anchored by Vice-Principal Dipak Ranjan Baruah. Welcoming the guests, Dr Kalita explained the initiative undertaken by the English Department and the support extended by the Assam Sahitya Sabha for the publication.

Dr Basanta Goswami spoke on “The contribution of Satyanath Borah in the development of Assamese prose”. Assam Sahitya Sabha Chief Secretary Debajit Borah, Padmashree Dulal Manki and Tinsukia Zila Xahitya Xabha president Lambeswar Chetia, among others, attended the programme.

The editors, Dr Champa Rao Mohan and Dr Shivajit Dutta, shared their experiences of translating the book.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Assistant Professor Hiron Baishya, followed by the national anthem, ‘O Mur Apunar Desh’.

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