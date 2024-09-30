Assam: Ensure 6th Schedule status for support, Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council tells BJP

A Correspondent

Boko: The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) held an item-distribution ceremony on Saturday. Frylin R. Marak, the executive member (EM) of the RHAC, stated in the program that if BJP party members approach you to join the BJP, the people of the RHAC area should ask them for the sixth schedule under the Indian Constitution to RHAC. This will ensure that the people living in the RHAC area receive comprehensive development.

It is to be mentioned that, BJP is currently running a campaign to join the BJP. Meanwhile, the RHAC has been demanding Sixth Schedule for a long time. RHAC EM Frylin R. Marak said that many political parties have done their own politics to win in the RHAC area with the promises of Sixth Schedule. “However the people of the RHAC area were deprived every time, because after winning in the election including the General or Assembly, the political parties forget about the demands,” said Frylin R Marak.

The 1200 beneficiaries across 48 villages within the 24 no. Luki RHA Council Constituency have received various grants from RHAC EM Frylin R Marak. These include bicycles from low-income students, roofing sheets from low-income families, football, volleyball nets for clubs, solar-powered torch lights at night to protect from wild elephants, hand pumps for low-income families, blankets and yarns for women to make clothes, and many other items.

Fryling R. Marak did, however, also express his happiness that the state government had filed a proposal to the Union Government on February 9 to include the council under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. If the Sixth Schedule is approved, the Union Government will give the council additional funding. This will lead to each ethnic group residing in Rabha Hasong developing fully.

