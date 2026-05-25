Assam: Essay and speech contests in Kamargaon to mark World Environment Day on June 5

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BOKAKHAT: Extensive preparations are underway in Kamargaon to celebrate the World Environment Day on June 5. The Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association, in collaboration with Aajir Kanth, has organised several competitions as part of the celebration.

According to the schedule, a ‘Home-based Essay Writing Competition’ will be held in two categories with the objective of enhancing students’ intellectual growth and environmental awareness. The topic for the primary level is ‘Tree Plantation,’ while the topic for the secondary level is ‘Environmental Conservation.’

As part of the main programme on June 5, an environmental discussion session will be held at 10 am at the conference hall of the Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association. On the same day, at 11 am, a speech competition titled ‘Only If Trees Survive, Humanity Will Survive,’ will be organised.

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