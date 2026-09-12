Assam: Essential and emergency services affected by damaged roads in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Tinsukia is witnessing a wave of protests from all sections regarding the state of municipal roads and highways. With no relief from the never-ending cycle of reconstruction, repair and renovation, protest rallies are being held regularly by citizens and students, and now voices of despair are emerging from government officials who are engaged in providing essential and emergency services.

Members of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) took to the streets on Friday in Tinsukia demanding immediate repair of highways connecting Tinsukia to Makum, Digboi, Margherita, and Duliajan. They alleged that sitting MLAs of Makum and Tinsukia regularly travel from their residences in the adjoining co-districts through these highways, yet are mute spectators to the plight of common people commuting in public transport, daily bearing the brunt of broken and pothole-ridden roads.

"We pay taxes for our infrastructure, but will the government pay us for regular maintenance and servicing of our vehicles due to crumbling roads?", questioned the frustrated protestors.

Meanwhile, digging up roads to lay underground pipes for Jal Jeevan Mission in urban municipal areas has resumed with renewed vigour. The pitiable condition of the access road to Fire and Emergency Services in Tamulbari has to be seen to be believed. Fire service officials said that they have lodged a grievance as fire service vehicles get stuck in mud and debris during rainy days on S Dohutia Road in front of the office.

"We are duty-bound to respond immediately in case of an emergency. Crucial seconds are lost due to such road conditions, that too in front of our office," said an official on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, ambulance drivers complain of similar conditions in front of LGB Civil Hospital located at Bordoloi Nagar.

Notably, immediately after publication of the news regarding the Tinsukia-Duliajan road in The Sentinel, a deplorable section of road to Tilinga Mandir through the Bordubi Railway gate crossing was surfaced with a new layer of asphalt, bringing much relief to commuters, but the 5 km stretch from Naupukhuri to Bahadur Chariali and the completely worn-off portion in front of TMB Landfill, Hoogrijan is still to see any major changes.

Also Read: Assam: Residents face daily hardship on dilapidated road in Nalbari district