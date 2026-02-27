Assam: Eviction drive clears 500 bighas of encroached land in Palasbari

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A large-scale eviction drive was carried out by the district administration at Mahmaradia Char, a riverine area along the Brahmaputra under Palasbari revenue circle in Kamrup district, on Wednesday to clear alleged encroachments on government land.

The operation was led by Palasbari Circle Officer Dr Angkita Sarma and conducted in the presence of officials from Palasbari police, Sualkuchi river police, and paramilitary personnel to maintain law and order during the drive.

According to official sources, excavators were deployed during the operation, and till now around 500 bighas of encroached land and nearly 100 houses have been evicted as part of the ongoing drive at Mahmaradia Char. Standing crops, including maize and chilli plantations grown on the disputed land, were removed during the eviction process, and the land was reclaimed by the administration.

Officials further informed that, across several char (riverine) areas under Palasbari, nearly 10,000 bighas of land were reportedly under encroachment, and that the ongoing eviction drives were part of a phased effort to recover government land.

Local residents alleged that certain individuals had forcibly occupied the land for a prolonged period and intimidated indigenous farmers and cattle rearers. Following the eviction drive, affected farmers and members of the local community expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and thanked the Palasbari administration and police for conducting the operation.

Authorities stated that several suspected encroacher families dismantled their temporary houses and fled the area by boats after receiving advance information about the eviction drive. Officials noted that many temporary structures had already been abandoned before the operation began.

Residents claimed that indigenous Assamese farmers and cattle rearers had been cultivating their ancestral periodic patta land in Mahmaradia Char for decades. However, in recent months, unidentified and suspected individuals allegedly arrived by boats during nighttime and occupied portions of land illegally. Temporary settlements were reportedly constructed, and various crops such as paddy, maize, mustard and other seasonal produce were cultivated on the encroached land.

Meanwhile, tension has reportedly surfaced at Jamuguri in Chhaygaon following reports of movement of suspected individuals into the area after the eviction at Mahmaradia Char. Local residents have expressed concern over the sudden presence of unfamiliar people in the region.

The administration stated that the situation was being closely monitored to prevent further encroachment and maintain peace in the affected areas.

Also read: 660 Hectares Cleared in Sribhumi Eviction Drive: Assam CM