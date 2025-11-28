Assam: Ex-student leader Pranjal Baruah of Golaghat district no more

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Pranjal Baruah, a resident of Bholaguri New Village in Golaghat district, passed away on Thursday at the age of 52 while undergoing treatment in Guwahati. He had been suffering from illness for the past few days.

This social worker was associated with various organizations and institutions of the region, including Bholaguri Lachit Club and Children’s Park, Bholaguri Sports Association, Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, among others.

Notably, during his student life, the Late Baruah had efficiently served as the founding Assistant Secretary of the Golaghat District Committee of the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union in 1988. His demise has cast a shadow of grief over the entire region.

