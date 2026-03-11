Assam Farmers Learn to Register Indigenous Crop Varieties at Golaghat Training Programme

Dr Atul Chandra Sharma, Deputy Registrar of the PPV&FRA from Guwahati, gave a detailed explanation of the process for registering farmers' own indigenous crop varieties and the legal and economic benefits associated with doing so.

Dr Kishore Sharma, Head Professor of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics at Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, attended as a resource person and emphasised the importance of conserving and formally registering local crop varieties to protect them for future generations.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Madhusmita Kataki, Senior Scientist of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Golaghat, who outlined the objectives of the event. The meeting was chaired by Dr Tulsi Prasad Saikia, Chief Scientist of the Borlakhachan Sugarcane Research Centre.