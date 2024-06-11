Assam: "Fehujali" to be Screened at the Mumbai International Film Festival on June 21

GUWAHATI: The highly acclaimed short documentary "Fehujali" will be showcased at the prestigious Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) on June 21, 2024. MIFF, South Asia's oldest and largest film festival for short films, documentaries, and animations, is renowned for its dedication to promoting the best in non-feature films. This year's festival runs from June 15 to June 21, 2024.

"Fehujali" has already made a significant mark by winning the Best Short Documentary award at the 7th New Delhi Film Festival on March 28, 2024. Produced by the Director General of Police, Assam, the documentary is directed by Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta, IPS, with English subtitles meticulously curated by Dr. Jovial Kalita.

Sh. GP Singh, IPS, Director General of Police, Assam, emphasized the film's crucial message: “We have seen some young boys & girls joining camps of terrorist groups, falling for various gimmicks being peddled. We decided to bring to the public domain true-life stories of disillusionment amongst those who had fallen prey to such propaganda campaigns and joined terrorist organizations. They wanted to share their ordeal with other similarly placed youths to prevent them from making the same mistake that they had made. It is our effort to awaken our youths to reality.”

Director Dr. Mahanta explained the film's narrative, stating, “The documentary ventures into the struggles of marginalized youths within the state, ensnared by extremist factions employing coercive methods, including financial enticement, as recruitment tactics. The narrative unfolds the disillusionment faced by these individuals upon realizing the futility of their purported mission to liberate Assam from India, recognizing themselves as mere pawns manipulated by foreign interests exploiting misguided patriotism. Their journey back home is one marked by shattered dreams and newfound clarity.”

Through compelling cinematic storytelling, "Fehujali" serves as a clarion call to disenchanted youth, urging them to avoid the allure of extremism and embrace a path of purpose and righteousness. The documentary has garnered widespread acclaim and admiration, with audiences expressing profound appreciation for its powerful narrative and impactful message.

The screening of "Fehujali" at MIFF underscores its significance not just as a cinematic achievement but also as a powerful tool for awareness and change.