Assam: Ferry Services Resumes In Majuli After Temporary Suspension

MAJULI: Ferry services between Majuli’s Nimati Ghat and Kamalabari have resumed after it was temporarily suspended due to rising water levels in the Brahmaputra River.
The services had to be halted for five days as a result of the flood-induced havoc that plagued the state. The operations have now resumed after the depletion of the water levels in the Brahmaputra River, with ferries switching between their previous river routes and adapting to new ones as necessary.
As it stands, the Nimati-Aphalamukh ferry service remains suspended, while efforts are underway to restore operations across all routes affected by the recent fluctuations in water level.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, ferry services had been suspended between the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati. The rise in water levels in the Brahmaputra River had been mentioned as the cause of the suspension of the service.
As per the reports from the District Disaster Management Authority, the water level in the river was very near the danger level for the city, although it had not exceeded at the time of measuring the level at Kacharighat.
The Brahmaputra River and several of its tributaries were flowing above their danger mark at multiple locations in the state owing to the incessant rains at several places across Northeast India.
Earlier in May, incessant rainfall and strong winds wreaked havoc in North Guwahati, washing away at least three ferry ghats and stranding barges that prompted the suspension of ferry services and raised safety concerns.
In the wake of relentless weather conditions, three ferry ghats— Madhyamkhanda, Rajaduar and Majgaon—had been breached by strong currents of the Brahmaputra River.
The suspension of all ferry services on Brahmaputra including fishing activities in Kamrup district was enforced. This decision was made to mitigate risks associated with anticipated strong winds and heavy rainfall.
