Assam: Ferry Services Resumes In Majuli After Temporary Suspension

MAJULI: Ferry services between Majuli’s Nimati Ghat and Kamalabari have resumed after it was temporarily suspended due to rising water levels in the Brahmaputra River.

The services had to be halted for five days as a result of the flood-induced havoc that plagued the state. The operations have now resumed after the depletion of the water levels in the Brahmaputra River, with ferries switching between their previous river routes and adapting to new ones as necessary.

As it stands, the Nimati-Aphalamukh ferry service remains suspended, while efforts are underway to restore operations across all routes affected by the recent fluctuations in water level.