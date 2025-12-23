Assam: Festive fervour builds up as Christmas fever grips Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: With just three days to go for Christmas, a palpable energy of joyful preparation sweeps through Dibrugarh. Churches across the town, swathed in the traditional hues of red, white, and green, are being meticulously decked with sparkling lights, stars, and ornate Christmas trees, while final touches are added to intricate Nativity scenes.

From the iconic Catholic Church at Khalihamari to the Baptist Church on Jail road, and from the Church of Jesus Christ at Kadamoni to the vibrant Dibrugarh Mizo Church at Paltan Bazar, each church is being transformed into a beacon of festive spirit. Colourful flickering lights, ribbons, and balloons add to the celebratory atmosphere.

A major focal point is the historic Catholic Church at Khalihamari, built in 1931. Its altar now hosts a beautiful tableau of Jesus, surrounded by prettily decorated cribs. Parishioners were seen diligently adorning the statue of Mary in the compound with candles and ribbons.

"We anticipate a congregation of over 5,000 for the midnight mass on Christmas eve. Every year, on Christmas Day, over 10,000 people across all faiths converge here," said a Church volunteer.

Beyond the churches, the festive zeal has also infected the Christian neighbourhoods with porches and living rooms adorned with trees decked in bells and satin ribbons. Restaurants, malls, and shops are competing in festive displays with stars and Santa figurines.

