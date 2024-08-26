Assam: Festschrift and English anthologies launched in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Festschrift and English Anthologies launched recently to honour esteemed Assamese literary critic and translator Dr. Ananda Barmudoi.

The event was conducted by an executive of Radio Gyanmalinee, a community radio station affiliated with Dibrugarh University, Swapnali Bhuyan, and the event took place at Garden Treat. The festschrift, titled Samalochana Kala aru Sadhana, was formally launched by a renowned litterateur and former professor of the Assamese Department, Dibrugarh University, Dr. Nagen Saikia.

Dr. Saikia highlighted the diverse contributions of Dr. Barmudoi to Assamese literature and expressed gratitude to the online platform Poetry without Fear, led by Dr. Kalyan Bhuyan and Prakalpa Ranjan Bhagwati, for honouring Dr. Barmudoi on this occasion.

The Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University attended as a special guest.

Professor Jiten HazarikaIn addition to the festschrift, five English anthologies translated by Dr. Barmudoi from Assamese were also inaugurated. The anthologies include Copper Coloured Time by Sharifa Khatun Chaudhury, The Heavenly Sky by Dr. Farida Ahmed, The Sky over the Window by Dr. Kalyan Bhuyan, An Abandoned Horsecart by Satyajit Gogoi, and The Owl Sight by Prakalpa Ranjan Bhagwati.

The inauguration of these anthologies was conducted by Professor Karabi Deka Hazarika, a distinguished litterateur and former head of the Assamese department at Dibrugarh University; Pranoy Phukan, a notable poet; and Dr. Mridul Bardaloi, a critic and head of the English department at Dibrugarh University. They discussed the contributions of the respective poets and thanked Dr. Barmudoi for his significant efforts in translating Assamese literature.

The event also featured readings from the new anthologies by Dr. Nayanjyoti Hazarika, Associate Professor of English at Duliajan College, and Satyasikha Dowerah, subject teacher of English at Salt Brook Academy, and the function was attended by a distinguished audience, including poets, litterateurs, and well-wishers of Dr. Ananda Barmudoi and MP in Rajya Sabha, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, who was also present in the meeting.

