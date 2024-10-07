Assam: First Air-Conditioned LP School Inaugurated at Gaurisagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGCL) has inaugurated the newly constructed Rudrasagar LP School under Amguri Elementary Block on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasgar District on Saturday, funded by ONGCL. The school has become the first air-conditioned government primary school in the state.

The school was inaugurated by Rajesh Tiwary, Executive Director (ED) and Asset Manager, Assam Asset, ONGC, Nazira. The school has been renovated at a cost of Rs. 12 lakh under ACP 2023-24, ONGC, Assam Asset. The inauguration ceremony was anchored by Jagat Hazarika, Secretary, All India Scheduled Castes and Tribes Employees Welfare Council (AISCSTEWA), while Kalpana Hazarika, headmistress of the school, delivered her welcome speech. Addressing the gathering, Asset Manager Tiwari stated that each school is a temple of learning. ED spoke that these temples of education have played an important role in building a healthy and strong society. ED, Tiwary also urged the teachers to pay attention to quality education and continue their efforts to take the students to a higher-level school. He said the corporation has always paid attention to health and education, and the financial situation of the Assam resources of the corporation is very poor.The dignitaries attending the meeting were RT Judson, General Manager (HR) Pan Kumar Jalotharia, GGM, Mechanical Head Engineering, Manoj Bhadani, GGM of Central Work Chop of Electrical Department, Dr. Prafulla Chandra Kalita, Registrar, Sivasagar University, GGM. Hira Singh Rana, GM Medical Department Malaya Bailung Bardoloi, GM Logging Department Arup Kumar Dutta, Dembiram Panging, Chairman, AISCSTEWA, former Chairman Rajiv Deuri, and others.

Also Read: Baghjan fire update: ONGCL firefighter sustains injuries, no casualties reported (sentinelassam.com)