Assam: Five-day-long DBT-sponsored short-term course for school teachers concluded at Dhing College

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: An Advance Institutional Level Biotech Hub, Dhing College, in association with the SCERT, Assam, organised a five-day DBT-sponsored short-term course on ‘blended teaching and learning for school teachers’ at the college from February 6, 2024.

The course was organised to enhance teachers’ understanding of blended teaching and learning and combine traditional face-to-face instruction with online or digital learning experiences, which apparently help to leverage the strengths of both traditional classroom methods and technology-mediated learning to create a more flexible as well as effective learning environment.

Dr. Biman Hazarika, principal of the college, inaugurated the programme, while Dr. Sanjeeb Kr Nath, coordinator of the Advance Institutional Level Biotech Hub and HoD, Department of Botany, elucidated the objectives of the short-term course on blended teaching and learning for school teachers. Chayanika Saikia from DIET, Nagaon, attended the programme as the keynote speaker.

Over 38 participants deputed from various high schools, ME, and lower primary schools by the Inspector of Schools, as well as BEEO, Nagaon, took part in the programme.

Chayanika Saikia, a lecturer of DIET, Nagaon; Dr. Ranjeeta Kakoti, assistant professor, Department of Education, Dr. BKB College; Dr. Tribeni Saikia from Srimanta Sankardev Vishwavidyalaya; Dr. Sikha Bhagawati, assistant professor, Nowgong Girls’ College; Dr. Sewali Borah from the College of Teachers Education, Nagaon; Dr. Nabanita Baishya, Dhing College; and Dr. Kangkana Sarma were present in the programme as resource persons.

