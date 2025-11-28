Assam: Five suspected poachers apprehended at Gohpur

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Acting on a tip off, a team of Biswanath police nabbed as many as five suspected rhino poachers at Forsutapur in Dathkala village under Halem police station in Biswanath district on Thursday. In this regard, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Biswanath, informed in a press conference that the apprehended rhino poachers were identified as Kukheswar Doley (40 years) of Gogamukh, Dhemaji, Binandra Tayung (55 years) of Gerkhowa, Dhemaji, Utpal Pegu (26 years) of Panigaon, Lakhimpur, Tamar Gino (60 years) of Kangku, Lower Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, and Rupeswar Doley (25 years) of Bihpuria, Lakhimpur.

Police also seized a vehicle bearing number AS06N5495 and a bike without number plates. The poachers are currently being interrogated at the Helem police station. However, two suspected poachers namely Leela Doley of Gomariati and Lakhya Pegu of Amguri, Gohpur are reportedly absconding.

