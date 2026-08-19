Assam: Flood damage to heritage sites assessed in Sivasagar, Charaideo

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The recent devastating floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts have not spared the region's archaeological heritage, prompting the Assam Government to initiate a detailed assessment of damage to historic sites and monuments in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts.

A team led by Manas Nath, Commissioner and Secretary, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture (ITFC) Department, Government of Assam, and Dr Nabajit Deori, Director-in-Charge, Directorate of Archaeology, Assam, conducted an on-site inspection of flood-affected archaeological sites and monuments from August 11 to 13. The team also included Deputy Director Dr Chabina Hassan and other officials.

The inspection was aimed at assessing the extent of flood-related damage and identifying immediate conservation, restoration, and preservation requirements.

The team inspected several important heritage sites, including Darika Silsakoo and Dijoikona Silsakoo at Garmur, Gorokhiya Doul at Nazira, Piyoli Phukanar Doul at Geleki, Bauli Moidam at Nazira, Guerrilla Warfare Site at Bhojo, Barbaruah Moidam at Lakuwa, Pohugarh, Haragauri Doul, Fakuwa Doul and Gauri Ballav Devalay at Joysagar, and Molagaon Moidam at Nazira.

The Directorate of Archaeology, Assam, will take up preliminary restoration and necessary conservation measures at the affected sites on an immediate basis, following prescribed government procedures and conservation protocols.

The severely affected Darika Silsakoo at Garmur, Simaluguri, will be accorded priority for restoration. A detailed inspection of the site has already been conducted by the Directorate, and an estimate of the damage has been prepared.

It is stated that the Director and his team had earlier conducted a preliminary inspection of the flood-affected archaeological sites on July 31 and August 1.

Also Read: Assam Floods: 17 Children Dead, 147 Villages Still Reeling in Five Districts