Assam: Flood-ravaged school in Nazira left neglected; aid comes from Lakhimpur MLA

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A government Assamese-medium school in flood-hit Nazira has been left in a dire condition following the recent deluge, allegedly ignored by both ONGC authorities and the local MLA. However, in a notable act of support, a Congress MLA from Lakhimpur district stepped in to assist the affected institution.

According to reports, the devastating floods and thick layers of silt caused extensive damage to Nazira Adarsha Vidyabhavan, the only Assamese-medium school located within the ONGC residential colony in Nazira Samajila. Like many other educational institutions in the region, the school has been struggling to return to normalcy.

In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, the school authorities appealed to ONGC for assistance. However, the Maharatna company reportedly responded that it would take time to initiate necessary measures, leaving the institution in uncertainty. The response disappointed the school management, as they had anticipated a quicker intervention to safeguard students’ academic future. The school management felt disappointed by the response, as they had anticipated a quicker intervention to protect the students’ academic future. to safeguard students’ academic future.

Undeterred, teachers of the school took matters into their hands and have been tirelessly working for the past few days to clear the mud and restore the campus as much as possible.

At this critical juncture, Dr Jayaprakash Das, MLA of the Naoboicha constituency in Lakhimpur district and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, arrived with a team and actively participated in cleaning and restoration efforts. Their initiative has provided much-needed relief and encouragement to the school community.

The assistance has drawn praise, particularly as expectations for support from local representatives remained unmet. The school authorities and staff expressed deep gratitude to Dr Das and his team, stating that their timely help during this crisis will always be remembered.

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