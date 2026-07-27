Assam floods: Nagaon district sends relief materials to Sivasagar

A Correspondent

Nagaon: To support families severely affected by the recent floods in Upper Assam, the Nagaon District Administration has dispatched 1,340 relief packets containing essential food items to the Sivasagar District today. In response to the call of the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and with financial support from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, preparations are underway to distribute over 50,000 relief packets from Nagaon district to the flood-affected districts of Sivasagar and Charaideo.

This first consignment marks the beginning of the relief operation, with additional supplies being readied for dispatch in the coming days, said District Information & Public Relations Officer Bikash Sarma. He reported that the district administration is actively distributing relief materials to the flood-affected residents of Kampur, Samaguri, and Nagaon Revenue Circle.

Also Read: Upper Assam in Ruins After Flash Floods, Survivors Restart Life From Scratch