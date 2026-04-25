Assam: Food Safety officials conduct major raid on meat shops in Pathsala market

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: The Food Safety Department carried out a major raid on meat shops in Pathsala market on Friday as part of a joint inspection drive to enforce hygiene and safety standards.

The operation was conducted with the assistance of the District Police (DSP), District Veterinary Officer (DVO), Executive Officer (PMB), and the Inspector of Legal Metrology. Several meat shops were inspected for compliance with food safety regulations.

During the raid, officials identified multiple violations. Seven domestic LPG cylinders were seized from two meat shops, raising concerns over their illegal use for commercial purposes.

In a more serious finding, inspection teams recovered sick and dead chickens from certain shops, indicating severe lapses in hygiene and food safety practices. Authorities noted that some vendors were selling poultry products without maintaining basic sanitation standards, posing a potential risk to public health.

Officials have warned that strict action would be taken against those found violating the norms. The department also confirmed that such inspection drives would continue in the coming days to ensure consumer safety and compliance with regulations.

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