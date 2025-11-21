Assam Forest staff strengthen conservation skills with GIS Day training

GUWAHATI: Leading biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, in collaboration with the Assam Forest School, Jalukbari, celebrated GIS Day 2025 on Wednesday under the theme “GIS for Frontline Forest Staff.”

The event held at the GIS Lab of Assam Forest School highlighted how geospatial tools and map-based analyses are increasingly shaping informed decision-making in biodiversity conservation and natural resource management. Atleast 25 forest officials participated in the workshop. The day-long programme featured thematic sessions, practical demonstrations and hands-on training using open-source GIS platforms, allowing participants to directly engage with tools that support habitat monitoring, patrolling, planning and conservation interventions. The workshop concluded with an interactive Q&A session, encouraging knowledge exchange between trainers and participants. The inaugural session of the workshop was graced by N Anand, CCF, Research, Education and Working Plan, Dimpi Bora, IFS, Director of Assam Forest School, Jalukbari, and NK Sood, ACF.

Following the opening, the technical sessions were led by the GIS expert team from Aaranyak’s Geo-spatial Technology & Application Division (GTAD) comprising Arup Kumar Das, Asst. Director & Head In-Charge; Madhumita Borthakur, Assistant Manager; Avishek Sarkar, GIS Analyst and Shivani Khalote, Project Officer guided participants through practical, field-oriented applications of GIS in conservation and forest management.

“Given the rapidly growing importance of Remote Sensing, GIS and GPS technologies in environmental research, landscape planning, capacity building and conservation decision-making, Aaranyak continues to strengthen its contribution in this domain. The organisation has been integrating geospatial technology into its conservation efforts since 2004 through its dedicated Geo-spatial Technology and Application Division (GTAD). Aaranyak remains committed to equipping frontline forest personnel with cutting-edge tools and knowledge, ensuring that technology becomes a catalyst for effective and science-driven conservation across landscapes,” an official communication from Aaranyak stated. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam: Keep an eye on fresh forest encroachers, appeals CM Sarma