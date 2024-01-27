Assam: Former Congress Leader Angkita Dutta Set To Switch Over To BJP

GUWAHATI: In a major blow to the Congress Party, former Congress leader and ex-president of the Assam unit of the Youth Congress Angkita Dutta is likely to jump ship and switch over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
As per reports, Angkita Dutta will be inducted into the incumbent BJP in Assam on January 28.
She will be joined by three other prominent leaders who are also set to join the ranks of the saffron party on January 28. They include the former president of All Assam Students Union (AASU) Dipanka Nath, former AASU vice-president Prakash Das and former Congress MLA from Khumtai constituency Bismita Gogoi.
Meanwhile, former Congress leader Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee is slated to join the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the BJP, on January 29.
Notably, Angkita Dutta, who is the daughter of late Congress stalwart Anjan Dutta, was expelled from the primary membership of the Congress Party for six years on April 22, 2023, following her allegations of sexual harassment against Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas B.V.
Angkita Dutta shifting allegiance to the BJP seemed imminent to some and it was only a matter of time that the former Congress leader would dump the party.
This is primarily because she was given the snub by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his recent Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stint in Assam.
Despite her suspension, Angkita remained optimistic that her pursuit of justice which she sought from Gandhi’s yatra, which aimed to address injustices and create a more equitable society, will be provided to her.
On the contrary, Angkita’s hopes were shattered on January 18 as she was given the snub by Rahul Gandhi after she sought to meet him and seek justice during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.
Much to her despair, Angkita’s efforts to submit a memorandum and seek reinstatement in the party did not materialize as Gandhi’s convoy passed without granting her an audience.