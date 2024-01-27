Assam: Former Congress Leader Angkita Dutta Set To Switch Over To BJP

GUWAHATI: In a major blow to the Congress Party, former Congress leader and ex-president of the Assam unit of the Youth Congress Angkita Dutta is likely to jump ship and switch over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As per reports, Angkita Dutta will be inducted into the incumbent BJP in Assam on January 28.

She will be joined by three other prominent leaders who are also set to join the ranks of the saffron party on January 28. They include the former president of All Assam Students Union (AASU) Dipanka Nath, former AASU vice-president Prakash Das and former Congress MLA from Khumtai constituency Bismita Gogoi.