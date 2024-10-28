Assam: Former MLA Rajdeep Goala Quits as Assam Tea Corporation Chief

A correspondent

Silchar: Former MLA Rajdeep Goala resigned from the post of the chairman of the Assam Tea Corporation (ATC). Confirming the report, Goala said that last month he had requested the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to relinquish him from the post, and on October 21, the latter accepted his resignation. Refuting the buzz that he was all set to return to his erstwhile party Congress, Goala said there was no reason to quit the BJP.

“Since I am the general secretary of the Cachar Cha Shramik Union, it became very tough for me to continue both jobs at the same time. Hence I decided to quit the ATC assignment,” Goala said, who left the Congress in 2020 and joined the ruling party along with the present Finance Minister Ajanta Neog but was denied the nomination in Lakhimpur in the following year’s Assembly election. He said he had explained his position to the Chief Minister, who eventually allowed him to go by his own choice. Goala stated that his ATC resignation was unrelated to politics.

The Supreme Court had summoned the ATC chairman as well as the Managing Director to be present in court in person on October 21 in a case related to the release of the pending salary of the tea garden labourers. However, the state had by that time accepted Goala’s resignation, which he had reportedly tendered in the first week of September.

Since Goala was already relinquished from the ATC chairman post, the apex court had also relieved him of personal appearance. The Supreme Court would now reportedly summon the Chief Secretary of Assam in the next hearing.

