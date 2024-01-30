Assam: Former Morabazar GP president Devajani Phukan, passes away

GAURISAGAR: Devajani Phukan, a resident of Jhanji Balomia village and former president of Morabazar Gaon Panchayat passed away on Sunday due to critical ailment. She was 49. Still death she was an Assistant Teacher of Jhanji Jamuguri Chandradhar Gogoi Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketon. She had been suffering a critical disease for a long period. She had been working for women empowerment. Under her dynamic leadership a social organization Jhanji Anchalik Alangkita Mahila Samaj was formed. As a founder president she led the organization. Within a very short period the organization showed its excellence in the field of social development. Under the banner of this organization, a Mahila Saptahik Bazar (Women weekly market ) was established. For her popularity and social responsibility in 2004 she was elected as president of Morabazar GP.

Her untimely demised has cast a pal of gloom in entire Jhanji area. Having found the news of her death people from various walks of life gathered at her residence and paid floral tribute. Various organizations like Jhanji Anchalik Alangkita Mahila Samaj, Jhanji Jamuguri Chandra dhar Gogoi Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketon, Jhanji Press Club, Jhanji Sakha Xahitya Xabha, Jhanji Lekhika Santha, Morabazar GP, AGP, Morabazar Anchalik Samiti, Phulpanichiga Anchalik Bornaamghar Aru Kala Krishti Kendra among other organizations, individuals have condoled the demise of Devajani Phukan. She is survived by her husband Pranjal Phukan, two sons.

