Assam: Former Teacher Found Dead Near Kalahi River In Tamuldi Village

GUWAHATI: In a tragic discovery, authorities discovered the lifeless body of Sribash Sarkar, a former teacher from Singimari village in the Goroimari area, near the banks of the Kalahi River in Assam's Tamuldi village.
Residents alerted the Boko Police, who immediately arrived at the scene and recovered the body before transporting it to the police station for further examination.
Sarkar had been struggling with mental health issues and had left his home the previous night, as per the statement from his family.
Authorities have launched an investigation to examine the circumstances surrounding his death and whether foul play was involved.
The police have initiated a detailed probe to uncover further details into this case and clarify the events leading up to the tragedy.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, tragedy struck in Guwahati when a 14-year-old boy, Amit Chauhan, drowned in the Brahmaputra River. The minor, a resident of Birubari locality, had gone for a bath with a friend at around 1:30 pm.
According to reports, Amit had his school bag and other items with him when he was suddenly washed away by the strong river currents.
ALSO READ: Assam: 3 Women's Bodies Found on Assam-Manipur Border; Jiribam Link Probed
ALSO WATCH: