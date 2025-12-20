Assam: Foundation day of ‘The Orchid Society of Eastern Himalaya’ observed in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The 5th foundation day of The Orchid Society of Eastern Himalaya (TOSEHIM) was observed at its head office at Daisa Bordoloi Nagar, Talap, Tinsukia on Friday.

Khyanjeet Gogoi, also known as the Orchid Man of Assam and President of TOSEHIM, welcomed participants and spoke on the society’s activities, its formation, and vision for orchid conservation in the Eastern Himalayan region, specifically in Assam. “With an astounding orchid diversity bestowed in these regions, we have ample opportunities to explore and highlight their richness to the world. All we need is a will to observe and a passion for research,” he said.

Held in the quaint surroundings of the orchid conservation center, the highlight of the daylong programme was the release of ‘Dendrobiums of Assam – Guide to Identification and Culture,’ a book on orchids authored by Khyanjeet Gogoi and Dipika Rajput. The newsletter ‘The TOSEHIM news’ was also released on this occasion. The book was formally released by Dr Amarjit Saikia, Principal, Bir Raghav Moran College, and Deepawali Kurmi, ADC, Tinsukia. Along with presence of Dr Parineeta Neog, Vice-Principal of BRM College, Bibit Dihingia, Range Officer of Bagori, Kaziranga, Mridu Paban Phukan, teachers and students of Department of Zoology and Botany, Silapathar College, and Reflection Senior Secondary school, Rupai, Tinsukia, orchid enthusiasts, and educationists also participated in the event.

