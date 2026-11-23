A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The foundation stone for the construction of the embankment road connecting Gumi with Nagarbera via Goroimari and Sontoli was laid under the Assam Mala 3.0 scheme for the financial year 2025–26. The project is being undertaken by the Public Works Department (Roads and National Highways).

The foundation stone-laying ceremony was inaugurated by Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra in the presence of Rekibuddin Ahmed, MLA of the Samaria Legislative Assembly Constituency, along with several distinguished personalities and officials.

Addressing the gathering, District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra stated that the 14-km-long road project is expected to be completed within 18 months, with a target completion date of 2028. MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed said that the project would be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 42.24 crore.

Once completed, the road is expected to provide significant relief to people living in the riverine areas, enabling them to reach Guwahati through a shorter and more convenient route within less time for various official and personal purposes.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed also announced several development initiatives for the Samaria constituency. He stated that a new Revenue Circle Office would be established at Sontoli. He further announced that the constituency would witness the construction of what he described as the biggest irrigation project undertaken since India’s independence.

The MLA also informed us that geo-surveys were being conducted in 26,000 households to identify beneficiaries for government housing schemes. Additionally, he stated that more than 30 development projects had already been initiated in the constituency through the State-Owned Priority Development (SOPD) and Public Works Department (PWD) schemes.