Assam: Four Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended at Guwahati Railway Station

GUWAHATI: In joint operation the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) successfully apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals. Two of them were women. They were taken at Guwahati Railway Station in the Paltan Bazar area. Acting on tip-off, authorities detained Ismail Sardar Abdullah, Mussamad Maina and Farzana for illegally entering India.

The arrested individuals revealed that they were enticed to travel to India. They were promised lucrative earning opportunities. To enter illegally they each paid amount of Rs 20,000 to touts who organized their passage into the country.

According to officials the four detainees will undergo further questioning. This is to uncover more details about the tout network facilitating such illegal crossings. This apprehension comes amidst ongoing efforts by Indian authorities to curb illegal immigration and human trafficking activities.

This incident follows similar operation on July 11. 11 Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian tout were apprehended. They were caught by Government Railway Police and Border Security Force (BSF). Apprehensions occurred in two separate locations in Tripura.

On night of July 11 Government Railway Police arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals, including minor boy at Agartala Railway Station. Officer-in-Charge of GRP Tapas Das disclosed to India Today NE that they acted on tip-off about presence of Bangladeshi nationals at station.

"Based on inputs, we alerted our staff at railway stations. We identified some individuals behaving suspiciously. Upon detention and preliminary interrogation they admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals. They had entered Tripura illegally," Das stated.

These incidents underscore persistent challenge of illegal immigration in India's northeastern states. They highlight concerted efforts of law enforcement agencies to address issue. The GRP and RPF continue to monitor railway stations and other transit points. This is to prevent such illegal activities and ensure security of region.

Investigations continues and the authorities aim to dismantle networks facilitating illegal immigration. They also want to ensure that those involved face appropriate legal consequences.