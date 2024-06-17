Assam: Frequent power cuts irk people of Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: As it was the BJP- led alliance Government who made a commitment before the election to provide 24- hour electricity but it has been observed that in the Demow area, frequent power cuts have become a major issue of concern for the locals of this area. Due to these frequent power cuts the people of Demow are highly displeased as they face a lot of problems during this hot summer season.

A local body alleged that the present Government has failed to provide their commitment to providing 24- hour electricity. The locals have demanded the concerned authority to solve the problem at the earliest.

