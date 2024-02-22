Assam: From Fields to Verse Siddhartha Shankar Kalita's Agricultural Triumphs Inspire a Generation

SOOTEA: Siddhartha Shankar Kalita, a bright young man from the tranquil Sootea town, has built his own unique way to success. He picked agriculture over conventional career options. Raised in Khanaguri, Sootea,
Siddhartha is more than a great farmer - he's a guiding light for ten other jobless young people in the area.
He started his journey in 2004 when he decisively ventured into farming. Beginning with a small piece of land, his farm now covers a sprawling 100 bighas, proving his commitment and hard work. He chose to stick to farming despite other urban prospects. He mainly focuses on crops like paddy and potatoes, and has set a bold target to grow 120 tonnes of potatoes on 38 bighas of land.
But the triumph doesn't just stop here - his farm doesn't just sustain itself, it also adds a lot to the economic sector. So far, 35 tonnes of potatoes have been sent to different locations, proving his agricultural efforts profitable. Also, he grows seasonal vegetables on 20 bighas of his vast farm.
Siddhartha Shankar Kalita is not just another farmer, he's also a poet amalgamating his passion for farming and poetry. His odes reflect the balance he has found living this dual life, cultivating not just his farm, but also the world of art.
Siddhartha aims to show the unemployed how to create their own jobs. He suggests they stay local instead of looking elsewhere for work. He wants them to see the potential of farming. This will improve their own lives and help the agricultural foundation of the area.
Siddhartha Shankar Kalita's journey is proof that hard work, fresh ideas, and mixing the old with the new can lead to great things. Whether he's working on a farm or writing poetry, he is a role model for those wanting to find happiness and wealth in the Earth's richness.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: