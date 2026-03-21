Assam: Gargaon College celebrates World Sparrow Day

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SIVASAGAR: The Department of Zoology at Gargaon College celebrated World Sparrow Day with a bird walk in the Gargaon area, involving students and faculty. Principal Dr. Sabyasachi Mahanta praised the initiative for raising awareness on bird conservation. Coordinated by Dr. Pimily Langthasa, the event highlighted the declining house sparrow population and promoted hands-on learning. Participants observed 35 bird species, emphasizing the ecological importance of avian conservation.

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