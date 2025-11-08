Assam: Gargaon College Commemorates 150 Years of ‘Vande Mataram’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Department of Political Science, Gargaon College, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), celebrated the 150th anniversary of the national song, ‘Vande Mataram,’ with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour on Friday. The programme began with the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ by faculty members, students, and staff, creating an atmosphere of national pride. The event aimed to highlight the historical and cultural significance of the song, which played a vital role in India’s freedom struggle and continues to inspire generations. As part of the commemoration, a documentary on the life and contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel whose 150th birth anniversary coincided this year was also screened, reminding participants of his immense role in uniting the nation and shaping independent India. Noted columnist, poet and the Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, highly praised the initiatives of the organizers in commemorating this historic moment of 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram.’ Dr Surajit Saikia, IQAC Coordinator, in his deliberation emphasized the importance of remembering India’s freedom heritage and nurturing the spirit of unity among students.

