Assam: Gargaon College Holds Career Programme on Joining Armed Forces

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SIVASAGAR: With the objective of broadening career opportunities and strengthening employment-oriented support for students, the Department of Commerce, Gargaon College (Autonomous), organised a career development programme on 'How to Join the Armed Forces as a Career' at the college premises on September 25.

The programme was aimed at familiarising students with career opportunities in the Armed Forces and providing them with practical guidance on eligibility, entry routes, examinations, preparation, and training.

Inaugurating the programme, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, eminent academician, columnist, and Principal of Gargaon College (Autonomous), stressed the importance of career development initiatives in shaping students' professional aspirations.

Col Madhab Boro, a senior commissioned officer of the Indian Army, was the resource person and motivational speaker.

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