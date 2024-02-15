Assam: Garlic prices touch Rs 400/kg in Morigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The market of essential commodities in the state is currently on fire due to negligence and shortsightedness of senior officials of the Supply Department of the Government of Assam. The price of garlic is currently rising at Rs.400-500 per kg in daily and weekly markets in Jagiroad, Jhargaon, Mayang Jagibhakatgaon and Kumoi bazars in the district of Morigaon. The government has failed to control the price hike of commodities due to negligence and lack of well-planned schemes. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha elections are coming up.

There is a lot of controversy among the people about the lack of realistic steps taken by the government. They also said that they are determined to give a worthy reply to the government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if it does not take proper steps in connection with the abnormal price rise of essential commodities.

Also Read: 250 quintals of garlic seeds distributed to Siang farmers in Arunachal Pradesh