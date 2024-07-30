Assam: Gauhati High Court Orders Expedited Investigation into Alleged Extrajudicial Killings in Assam

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has directed Assam government to hasten chemical analysis report and conclude investigation into deaths of three Hmar youths. These youths were allegedly killed in extrajudicial encounter by Assam police on July 17. This directive was issued by division bench comprising Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Soumitra Saikia. They also mandated preservation of deceased's bodies until August 2.

Assam government is required to submit final report before next hearing scheduled for August 2. The court emphasized need for expedited chemical analysis report of viscera from Directorate of Forensic Science (DFS) Assam. This is necessary to finalize cause of death report. “The court is of the view that since post-mortem report’s opinion on cause of death is pending until chemical analysis report of viscera from Directorate of Forensic Science (DFS) Assam Kahilipara is received it is appropriate to direct State to expedite this report and prepare final cause of death report,” the court stated

The three deceased individuals identified as Lallungawi Hmar (21), Lalbiekkung Hmar (33) and K Joshua Lalrinsang (35) were killed in encounter with Assam police in Bhubah Hills under Lakhipur police station in Cachar district on July 17. Their families filed FIR on July 19. They asserted that men were not militants. They alleged that deaths were staged.

A writ petition was subsequently filed by Siemthang Hmar, Lalthavel Hmar and Lalchunghnung. They claimed that youths were arrested on July 16 from Ganganagar Part-VI Krishnapur Road. They alleged that the individuals were extrajudicially executed after being taken from Kachudharam police station on July 17. The petitioners’ counsel requested that post-mortem examinations be conducted by doctors from outside Assam. The families of deceased have sought independent investigation by a senior police officer from outside Assam.

The incident has sparked outrage among various Hmar civil society organizations and student bodies. They have condemned killings as “fake encounters” orchestrated by Assam police.

The court's directive aims to ensure thorough and swift investigation into incident. This seeks to ascertain truth behind deaths of three Hmar youths.