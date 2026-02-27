Assam: Gaurav Gogoi launches second phase of ‘Xomoy Poribortonor’ Yatra

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) launched the second phase of its ‘Xomoy Poribortonor’ Yatra on Thursday in Golaghat, led by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi. The yatra covered multiple locations across Golaghat district, including Changkhat, Dayang, Usha-Garanga, Bhelouguri, Merapani, and other areas.

Beginning in Golaghat town, the yatra aimed to safeguard the rights of Assam’s people. At each stop, Gogoi interacted with local residents, listened to their grievances and concerns, and addressed public gatherings.

In his speeches, Gogoi recalled the 15 years of Congress governance in Assam. He pointed out that in 2016 and again in 2021, the people gave the BJP an opportunity to form the government, hoping for change through the ‘double engine’ sarkar with BJP in power at both the Centre and the state. However, he alleged that the reality has been the opposite: local issues remain unresolved, while only those who gained power—along with their families, children, and relatives—have prospered. He said those in authority forgot places like Golaghat after reaching Guwahati and Delhi.

Gogoi criticised schemes such as Basundhara 1, 2, and 3, claiming that while the government collected numerous documents from ordinary citizens, it has failed to fully distribute land pattas. In contrast, he alleged that one family acquired ownership of 12,000 bighas of land across Assam during the same period. He remarked, twisting a historical phrase, “In history, we had read that Deshotkoi Mama Dangor Nohoy. Today, people are saying that Deshotkoi Mami Dangor Nohoy.”

He also targeted the Orunodoi scheme, alleging that women receive Rs 1,250 but are forced to spend their time attending BJP meetings, Mann Ki Baat programmes, and cheque distribution events under threat of losing the benefit. Gogoi described this as not sincere welfare delivery but vote-bank politics, where the government gives with one hand while taking away women’s valuable time with the other. He contrasted this with the tenure of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, when schemes like looms, yarn, Mamoni, and Majoni empowered women without threats or consideration of political affiliation.

Gogoi assured that if Congress forms the government in 2026, all existing schemes would continue and be improved, with no threats made in their name. Benefits would be distributed fairly to deserving people, irrespective of party lines, avoiding the current concentration of multiple benefits in single households while depriving others.

