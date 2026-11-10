Assam: Gauripur Police cracks down on illegal gambling; 20 arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: In a major crackdown against illegal gambling operations in the district, the Gauripur police arrested 20 individuals on Sunday night. The operation spanned two distinct locations within their jurisdiction, dealing a significant blow to local betting rings.

According to police, SI(P) Sagar Das and SI(P) Bhargab Das, along with staff, proceeded separately to the respective locations and were able to catch the individuals red-handed playing traditional dice-based betting games locally known as the ‘Dabbu game’ or ‘Jhandi Munda.’

The simultaneous raids resulted in the apprehension of 10 individuals from the Asharikandi region and another 10 from Beguntali. Along with the suspects, police seized dice, betting boards, and various other essential gambling paraphernalia used to facilitate the illicit games.